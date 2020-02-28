Global  

Man claimed he drove William Tyrrell north

SBS Tuesday, 17 March 2020
The inquest into William Tyrrell's disappearance has heard a man had confessed to driving a mate and the missing toddler 300km north.
'Drunk' man lied about whereabouts on day William Tyrrell vanished: inquest told

Tony Jones told his wife he was going scrapping with his son the day William went missing, then came home "so drunk he wasn't walking straight" hours later.
The Age

Court hears witness saw William Tyrrell on day of his disappearance

The inquest into missing three-year-old William Tyrrell has resumed with a witness saying he's sure he saw the boy in a car moving quickly out of town.
SBS

