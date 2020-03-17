Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Scott Morrison > Watch: The Prime Minister to provide COVID-19 update

Watch: The Prime Minister to provide COVID-19 update

SBS Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold a media conference to provide an update on Australia's response to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: London streets deserted after prime minister urges people to stay at home

London streets deserted after prime minister urges people to stay at home 05:53

 Chinatown, Leicester Square and several theatres were all deserted or closed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home as the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the UK. This footage was filmed on March 16.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans [Video]

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday. But American citizens will..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
PM:UK must act like wartime government to tackle coronavirus [Video]

PM:UK must act like wartime government to tackle coronavirus

Boris Johnson said the government "must act like any wartime government" to support the UK's economy throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister also warned that Covid-19 is so..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: The Prime Minister is live with a COVID-19 update

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison is providing an update on Australia's response to COVID-19.
SBS Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewNew Zealand Herald

PM Trudeau to address Canadians on latest COVID-19 measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing Canadians with an update on the federal government’s COVID-19 measures and steps Canadians should be continuing...
CTV News Also reported by •TheSpec.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Laoch16

Laoch Prime minister waxing on about how to ride a bike !! Watch: The Prime Minister to provide COVID-19 update… https://t.co/HL60nXB8CT 36 minutes ago

WinnipegLandsc2

Winnipeg Landscaping Trudeau to provide latest update on federal response to coronavirus: Live video The Prime Minister is slated to sp… https://t.co/3yq43xttVA 7 hours ago

country102onair

Country 102 FM The Prime Minister will be speaking at 11:30am, to provide an update on the federal response to COVID-19. You can w… https://t.co/oGgXldBrZ7 7 hours ago

Voice4Silent

Wanda Probe Watch @APTNNews's broadcast: LIVE: The Deputy Prime Minister joins ministers and Government of Canada officials to… https://t.co/scpPf5YpDz 1 day ago

rickgodel

Rick Godel RT @1059TheRegion: HAPPENING NOW: From the #1059Newsroom: Click on link below to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provide update on COVI… 1 day ago

1059TheRegion

105.9 The Region HAPPENING NOW: From the #1059Newsroom: Click on link below to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provide update on… https://t.co/nrsij9biBf 1 day ago

satendr91697923

Satendra Singh Lohiya RT @ANI: #WATCH Para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya after meeting PM Narendra Modi: The Prime Minister assured me that the government will p… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.