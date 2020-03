Tasmania closes borders to non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says that from midnight Friday, only essential travellers will be allowed into Tasmania without going into quarantine

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Brampton councillors support closing borders to foreign travellers as coronavirus cases in Peel surge:Ottawa bars most foreign nationals from entering Canada One day after calling on the federal government to ban non-Canadian travellers from entering the country amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Brampton councillors...

TheSpec.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this