Volunteers help deliver groceries to Chinese-Australians in self-isolation

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wacky mum cheers her neighbours up by doing daily exercise in dinosaur outfit



A wacky mum has become an online hit after cheering up her neighbours during the coronavirus crisis by taking to the streets in a 7ft DINOSAUR costume. Gemma Whitton-Dews, aka G-Rex, has been.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago Group seeks volunteers to help seniors in "self-isolation"



Group seeks volunteers to help seniors in "self-isolation" Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this