Volunteers help deliver groceries to Chinese-Australians in self-isolation

SBS Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
A group of 250 volunteers in Melbourne are helping Chinese-Australians in self-isolation by grocery shopping essential items and delivering to their doors. More than 1,300 deliveries have been made and there are now plans to expand the network to other community groups.
