Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > 'Unprecedented': AFL season postponed due to coronavirus crisis

'Unprecedented': AFL season postponed due to coronavirus crisis

SBS Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The 2020 AFL season has been suspended, and 2020 AFLW season abandoned, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

southyarradan

Dan Ho #ScottyFromMarketting Common sense prevails to send correct message to public AFC season shut-down: Doubts over foo… https://t.co/jk4DjMNY2C 27 minutes ago

internewscast

InterNewsCast ‘Unprecedented’: AFL season postponed due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/cGIiZOuZDG https://t.co/4V7iH46fIc 2 hours ago

callralstonsaul

💧Tib RT @Margaretmaryle3: 'Unprecedented': AFL season postponed due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/Q9vRtCrnlS via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ 'Unprecedented': AFL season postponed due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/Q9vRtCrnlS via @SBSNews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.