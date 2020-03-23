Labor demands national Centrelink hotline as workers again line up to register for unemployment benefits Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The federal government should set up a dedicated Centrelink hotline for people who have lost their jobs because of coronavirus, Labor says. 👓 View full article

