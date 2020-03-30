Global  

ACT and Tasmania confirm first coronavirus-related deaths, as Australia-wide cases top 4,000

SBS Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
An ACT woman in her 80s and another elderly woman in Tasmania have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the nation's death toll to 18.
