Scott Morrison 'bewildered and frustrated' 16,000 Australians defied coronavirus travel advice
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he's frustrated with the 16,000 Australians who decided to travel abroad despite strong advice not to, saying they were unlikely to "find themselves high on the list" to return to the country.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday, a subsidy for childcare centres, part of the country's ongoing bid to keep businesses going during the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.
