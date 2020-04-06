Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Sacked local government staff told they're ineligible for federal government's JobKeeper pay

Sacked local government staff told they're ineligible for federal government's JobKeeper pay

SBS Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Australians who have lost their jobs at local council swimming pools and libraries due to the coronavirus shutdown are being told they don't qualify for the federal government's JobKeeper wage subsidy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaVergar

Alberto RT @SBSNews: Australians who have lost their jobs at local council swimming pools and libraries due to the coronavirus shutdown are being t… 2 minutes ago

lisadarmaninASU

Lisa Darmanin Sacked local government staff told they're ineligible for federal government's JobKeeper pay https://t.co/MhBBTzNh9H 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.