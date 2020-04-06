Sacked local government staff told they're ineligible for federal government's JobKeeper pay Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australians who have lost their jobs at local council swimming pools and libraries due to the coronavirus shutdown are being told they don't qualify for the federal government's JobKeeper wage subsidy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alberto RT @SBSNews: Australians who have lost their jobs at local council swimming pools and libraries due to the coronavirus shutdown are being t… 2 minutes ago Lisa Darmanin Sacked local government staff told they're ineligible for federal government's JobKeeper pay https://t.co/MhBBTzNh9H 24 minutes ago