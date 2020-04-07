Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > 'I am OK': Pell's accuser accepts High Court decision

'I am OK': Pell's accuser accepts High Court decision

The Age Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Cardinal George Pell's accuser, known only as Witness J, has released a statement after the High Court quashed the Cardinal's convictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Cardinal Pell ruling 'not a particular surprise'

Cardinal Pell ruling 'not a particular surprise' 01:36

 A court's decision to quash George Pell's abuse convictions had been expected by many, a historian says.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McFarland69Will

Will Mc RT @STcom: Accuser of ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal Pell 'accepts' Australian court's acquittal https://t.co/CWYE7Euj7b 1 minute ago

kronbergexp

Eala O'Bruadair RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Cardinal Pell accuser 'accepts' acquittal https://t.co/n39dHFZJqo https://t.co/dv8TZctmC6 4 minutes ago

cwharlow

pumpernickel bear RT @STForeignDesk: Accuser of ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal Pell 'accepts' Australian court's acquittal https://t.co/zIusZDIdj8 21 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Accuser of ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal Pell 'accepts' Australian court's acquittal https://t.co/zIusZDIdj8 22 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Accuser of ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal Pell 'accepts' Australian court's acquittal https://t.co/CWYE7Euj7b 25 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today ‘Witness J’ says the case has not defined him. #FMTNews FMTLifestyle https://t.co/0LfpCziMnz 39 minutes ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Cardinal Pell accuser 'accepts' acquittal | Malay Mail https://t.co/uHLf4Y1MMx 42 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Cardinal Pell accuser 'accepts' acquittal https://t.co/n39dHFZJqo https://t.co/dv8TZctmC6 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.