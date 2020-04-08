Global  

The Biloela Tamil family say Christmas Island detention staff are ignoring coronavirus protection measures

SBS Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The family and their lawyer have told SBS News they're worried about exposure to COVID-19 amid claims staff at the immigration detention centre are not self-isolating when they arrive from the mainland and are not following social distancing measures.
