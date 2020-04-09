Qantas strikes deal to provide three additional COVID-19 rescue flights Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has announced three flights from Peru, Argentina and South Africa to bring Australians home during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

