Australia's coronavirus death toll rises to 51 after SA records third fatality Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A man, 76, from regional South Australia died from COVID-19 in Royal Adelaide Hospital on Wednesday night, taking the state's death toll to three. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 3 days ago Spain's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Decreases 00:35 According to Reuters, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row. The health ministry reported as of Saturday that Spain had 510 fatalities within a 24 hour period, the smallest overnight increase since March 23. Total cases rose from over 157,000 to almost 162,000. Total... You Might Like

Tweets about this