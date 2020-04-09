Tanya Day: Coroner refers Aboriginal death in custody to prosecutors

A Victorian coroner has referred the death in custody of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day to prosecutors.

You Might Like

Tweets about this maður RT @GuardianAus: Tanya Day inquest: coroner refers death in custody of Aboriginal woman for possible prosecution https://t.co/u6quWHibbB 5 seconds ago Nerry RT @AlinaLeikin: The coroner’s momentous referral of police officers for criminal investigation is a testament to the tireless advocacy of… 8 seconds ago Te Tangaroa Turnbull RT @lenoretaylor: Tanya Day inquest: coroner refers death in custody of Aboriginal woman for possible prosecution https://t.co/kntlBn4Bi6 1 minute ago Julie RT @callapilla: More to come but here's the main bit: Tanya Day inquest: coroner refers death in custody of Aboriginal woman for possible p… 4 minutes ago Billy Bass Harris #EarthAid RT @ChrisCunneen1: Tanya Day death ‘was clearly preventable had she not been taken into custody’. How many times have I heard this before.… 14 minutes ago Amandine Gay RT @AnitaHeiss: Tanya Day inquest: coroner refers death in custody of Aboriginal woman for possible prosecution https://t.co/WrnAvloMaa #Ju… 29 minutes ago Nerry RT @SBSNews: A Victorian coroner has referred the death in custody of Aboriginal woman Tanya Day to prosecutors for an investigation becaus… 37 minutes ago Dr Angela Dwyer RT @callapilla: “The totality of the evidence inclines me to assenting to a belief that an indictable offence may have been committed, and… 40 minutes ago