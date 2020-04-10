Too early to lift coronavirus restrictions in Australia, deputy chief medical officer says as death toll rises Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says it too early to think about what conditions would need to be met to allow for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ziggily piggily @jamnspoon2 There’s trust and then there’s common sense. I’d have to go with my own common sense and say it’s way t… https://t.co/kun4a58VX1 5 hours ago WMC Action News 5 Trump readies roadmap for economic recovery from virus, as early as May 1 in some states https://t.co/8fguWgqtdB https://t.co/Q8ayPcGdMR 10 hours ago Free Radio News The Foreign Secretary - and the Government's top scientists - said it's too early to lift the restrictions at today… https://t.co/AnKtWjjxSZ 12 hours ago RAOLAITAN RT @daily_trust: The United Kingdom is expected to announce a three-week extension of its near-lockdown to curb the spread of the novel #co… 15 hours ago DesertRose Yes, it could be dangerous if we reopen too early. I don't think trump** cares if people die.Even as Europe begins… https://t.co/ewImDdDSdm 16 hours ago Daily Trust The United Kingdom is expected to announce a three-week extension of its near-lockdown to curb the spread of the no… https://t.co/p0Q78Q4Csv 16 hours ago graham chalmers The spotlight on how Harrogate is coping under lockdown is set to continue today with an announcement expected from… https://t.co/pucKozf2fe 21 hours ago Harrogate Advertiser The spotlight on how Harrogate is coping under lockdown is set to continue today with an announcement expected from… https://t.co/I8AIdHo4nW 21 hours ago