Too early to lift coronavirus restrictions in Australia, deputy chief medical officer says as death toll rises

SBS Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says it too early to think about what conditions would need to be met to allow for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
