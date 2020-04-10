Global  

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules

SBS Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has resigned after he was fined for breaching a coronavirus public health order.
Shawn Hairston RT @SBSNews: NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has resigned after he was fined $1,000 by police for breaching social distancing laws by staying… 48 seconds ago

Woman RT @abcnews: NSW Arts Minister resigns after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules https://t.co/UN4JiyoRfr 3 minutes ago

InterNewsCast NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules https://t.co/UvGr37o5Rd https://t.co/QMhEkRr8ID 3 minutes ago

Light It Up Red! RT @friendlyjordies: Arts minister Don Harwin resigns after going to his holiday house.... but @GladysB hasn't resigned after unleashing a… 5 minutes ago

Fadi Antoun RT @10NewsFirst: NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has resigned after being issued with a $1000 infringement notice for staying at his holiday h… 12 minutes ago

