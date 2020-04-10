NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has resigned after he was fined for breaching a coronavirus public health order. 👓 View full article

