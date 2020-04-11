Global  

National coronavirus death toll reaches 56 as authorities urge Australians to stay home over Easter

SBS Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Another two deaths confirmed on Saturday has seen Australia's coronavirus death toll rise to 56.
 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.

