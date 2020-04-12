Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Two hospitals closed in Tasmania as Australia’s coronavirus deaths reach 59

Two hospitals closed in Tasmania as Australia’s coronavirus deaths reach 59

SBS Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Two hospitals will close and more than 1,000 people will be placed into quarantine in Tasmania, as the national coronavirus death toll rises to 59.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

antoncrewe

anton RT @lynlinking: Two hospitals will close more than 1,000 people will be placed into quarantine in Tasmania, as national coronavirus death t… 53 minutes ago

JulieHe40521540

Julie Henderson RT @DavidGr07837209: Two hospitals closed in Tasmania as Australia’s coronavirus deaths reach 59 https://t.co/d3xXz6Pxaa via @SBSNews 12 hours ago

DavidGr07837209

David Griffiths Two hospitals closed in Tasmania as Australia’s coronavirus deaths reach 59 https://t.co/d3xXz6Pxaa via @SBSNews 13 hours ago

Sajidbandisha4

Sajid bandisha Australia: Medical staff suffers from virus, two famous hospitals closed Due to widespread infection by staff at tw… https://t.co/Ju0FGPqNU1 13 hours ago

Glen50192061

Glen @physiotutorium @SonjaCowling Two hospitals were closed today in Tasmania, Australia from the outbreak of corona. O… https://t.co/wfNWsrSGpp 14 hours ago

max_power50

Max Power Two hospitals closed in Tasmania as Australia’s coronavirus deaths reach 59 https://t.co/2OxIYrZV8t via @SBSNews 15 hours ago

croquetcrazy

Comrade Witch RT @australian: #BREAKING As WA looks to lift restrictions within weeks, a worsening coronavirus outbreak in Tasmania will see many remaini… 15 hours ago

skinnergj

CRNews Two hospitals closed in Tasmania as Australia’s coronavirus deaths reach 59 https://t.co/Dkn5scgaQv via @skinnergj 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.