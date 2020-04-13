Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 12 hours ago The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus 01:08 The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.