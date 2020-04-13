Global  

Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

SBS Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
UK comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor, best remembered as part of comedy team The Goodies, has died at 79 after contracting coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus 01:08

 The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.

