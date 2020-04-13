Goodie Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of virus

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
MazzyJ🔥 I loved the Goodies Watched every episode I could.
Goodie Goodie
Whahh Whahhhhhhhh 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
R. I. P. Tim Brooke-… https://t.co/CQeqcGmoCk 30 minutes ago
Sofia Rita Belmonte RT @canberratimes: British comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent has confirmed. He was 79.… 1 hour ago
Surreal News RT @canberratimes: The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died, aged 79, after contracting coronavirus
https://t.co/1COEnx9rlT 2 hours ago