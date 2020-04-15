Morrison didn't deserve to win: Turnbull Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Extracts from former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir have emerged, including claims that Scott Morrison shouldn't have won last year's election. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 💧Robert Collins RT @cheryl_kernot: I don’t find it the slightest bit “sensational” @BreakfastNews that Malcolm Turnbull says that Morrison didn’t deserve t… 3 seconds ago Batmanwins RT @margmopp: 😆😋🙄 Coming from M Turnbull, this is a bit rich: 😉🙃😜 "Peter Dutton, a coup leader, was a "narcissist" and "self-delusional" fo… 10 minutes ago @tetralympus Morrison didn't deserve to win: Turnbull | The Canberra Times | Canberra, ACT https://t.co/eLOofNmbv2 12 minutes ago 伊克努族呆丸平埔萬丹社1/2 RT @australian: EXCLUSIVE | Malcolm Turnbull has sensationally claimed that Scott Morrison and the Coalition he once led didn’t deserve to… 14 minutes ago