Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Morrison didn't deserve to win: Turnbull

Morrison didn't deserve to win: Turnbull

SBS Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Extracts from former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir have emerged, including claims that Scott Morrison shouldn't have won last year's election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robert3167

💧Robert Collins RT @cheryl_kernot: I don’t find it the slightest bit “sensational” @BreakfastNews that Malcolm Turnbull says that Morrison didn’t deserve t… 3 seconds ago

Batmanwinskedo1

Batmanwins RT @margmopp: 😆😋🙄 Coming from M Turnbull, this is a bit rich: 😉🙃😜 "Peter Dutton, a coup leader, was a "narcissist" and "self-delusional" fo… 10 minutes ago

dragonsaerie

@tetralympus Morrison didn't deserve to win: Turnbull | The Canberra Times | Canberra, ACT https://t.co/eLOofNmbv2 12 minutes ago

KqkyeqRZxDmHvdw

伊克努族呆丸平埔萬丹社1/2 RT @australian: EXCLUSIVE | Malcolm Turnbull has sensationally claimed that Scott Morrison and the Coalition he once led didn’t deserve to… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.