Scott Morrison didn't deserve to win election, says Malcolm Turnbull

Extracts from former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir have emerged, including claims that Scott Morrison shouldn't have won last year's election.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Angry_Hela HYPOCRISY INCARNATE, AS ARE MOST POLITICAL MEMOIRS. Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Malcolm Turnbull | The Ne… https://t.co/B9kmhbSHmJ 7 minutes ago michael grey RT @hitinman: Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Malcolm Turnbull | The New Daily https://t.co/lzu6BHewFy 17 minutes ago Donald Hamilton RT @australian: EXCLUSIVE | Malcolm Turnbull has sensationally claimed that Scott Morrison and the Coalition he once led didn’t deserve to… 20 minutes ago Just Davo Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Malcolm Turnbull | The New Daily https://t.co/lzu6BHewFy 39 minutes ago Lady jill Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Malcolm Turnbull | The New Daily https://t.co/kp6ZYdEm78 57 minutes ago Hermes Trismegistus Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Malcolm Turnbull | The New Daily https://t.co/IbRMRj1CHR WHY DO PAST FAILED P… https://t.co/y6aNsRMphi 2 hours ago 💧🎀 Ivan Hanna RT @PaulRob11880584: That explains why Cormann was behind Dutton as he doesn’t trust Scott Morrison. Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to win:… 2 hours ago Paul Roberts That explains why Cormann was behind Dutton as he doesn’t trust Scott Morrison. Scott Morrison didn’t deserve to wi… https://t.co/2AfTFgjBy7 2 hours ago