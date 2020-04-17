gail simmons RT @SBSNews: Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has called on China to provide more "clarity" about the origins of the coronavirus. https:/… 36 minutes ago

Jews Down Under 👩🏻 Peter Dutton demands 'clarity' from China over coronavirus origins https://t.co/fpMvR7secW via @SBSNews 52 minutes ago

Stephanie Johnson Peter Dutton demands 'clarity' from China over coronavirus origins https://t.co/16SoF5aSMW via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

Lim Ai Yim Whole world rights to know the real truth nothing but the truth. https://t.co/aff7lYRRPQ 2 hours ago

💧Lady C, KCH RT @velvettbrick: The arrogant cheek of this guy? He accuses China of being responsible for #coronavirusaustralia deaths, when he is person… 2 hours ago

M. Hoblos 100%. China is responsible. Whether it is by mistake, intentionally, or stupidity someone is responsible #auspoI https://t.co/jolttPZJ2N 2 hours ago

Kirk Lazarus The arrogant cheek of this guy? He accuses China of being responsible for #coronavirusaustralia deaths, when he is… https://t.co/qaekoqcHqj 2 hours ago