Elizabeth Wymarra RT @lynlinking: Scott Morrison confirms COVID-19 mobile tracking app will not be mandatory Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the prime minist… 1 minute ago

Jinjirrie #Scummo backs off on "mandatory" requirement for contact tracing app after public outrage. https://t.co/yQlhLDfdwI #auspol #covid19australia 8 minutes ago

💧Graham Lindsay RT @phbarratt: Prime Minister flags company tax cuts Never let a good crisis go to waste. #ScottyFromMarketing hard at work to ensure his… 10 minutes ago

JohnnyPherome RT @lynlinking: Teacher’s message to PM: ‘Butt out’ The head of a major teaching union has told the Prime Minister to “butt out” of the de… 18 minutes ago

Steve Vogel RT @smh: Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the coronavirus contact tracing app being developed will not be made mandatory and the governme… 19 minutes ago

🔖🌏One perons greed is another's poverty🔥🔖 RT @opa1420: Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms Australia's coronavirus tracking app will not be mandatory https://t.co/P3OogqKqGk @SBS… 20 minutes ago

Claire RT @SBSNews: The prime minister said the government will be seeking the "cooperation and support" of Australians to download the app to hel… 23 minutes ago