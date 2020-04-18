Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms Australia's coronavirus tracking app will not be mandatory

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms Australia's coronavirus tracking app will not be mandatory

SBS Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the app to track people who have been in contact with COVID-19 carriers will not be mandatory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

woollogirl

Elizabeth Wymarra RT @lynlinking: Scott Morrison confirms COVID-19 mobile tracking app will not be mandatory Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the prime minist… 1 minute ago

Jinjirrie

Jinjirrie #Scummo backs off on "mandatory" requirement for contact tracing app after public outrage. https://t.co/yQlhLDfdwI #auspol #covid19australia 8 minutes ago

graylinz

💧Graham Lindsay RT @phbarratt: Prime Minister flags company tax cuts Never let a good crisis go to waste. #ScottyFromMarketing hard at work to ensure his… 10 minutes ago

johnnypherome

JohnnyPherome RT @lynlinking: Teacher’s message to PM: ‘Butt out’ The head of a major teaching union has told the Prime Minister to “butt out” of the de… 18 minutes ago

vogels4

Steve Vogel RT @smh: Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the coronavirus contact tracing app being developed will not be made mandatory and the governme… 19 minutes ago

Sunsplashsun

🔖🌏One perons greed is another's poverty🔥🔖 RT @opa1420: Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms Australia's coronavirus tracking app will not be mandatory https://t.co/P3OogqKqGk @SBS… 20 minutes ago

clairexsee

Claire RT @SBSNews: The prime minister said the government will be seeking the "cooperation and support" of Australians to download the app to hel… 23 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms Australia's coronavirus tracking app will not be mandatory https://t.co/P3OogqKqGk @SBSNews 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.