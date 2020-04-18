Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Coronavirus updates LIVE: Australia's COVID-19 deaths rise to 69, WHO defends China's revised death toll

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Australia's COVID-19 deaths rise to 69, WHO defends China's revised death toll

The Age Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Patients Who Died At Home Added To Death Toll

Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Patients Who Died At Home Added To Death Toll 02:04

 In addition to the people we've lost at our hospitals, thousands more have died at home, and now they're being added to the official toll of coronavirus deaths; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

missingparl

Brian Thompson RT @smh: NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has confirmed the number of new COVID-19 cases at the Newmarch House aged care home has risen… 2 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Australia coronavirus live: health minister backs calls for global investigation into Covid-19 spread – latest upda… https://t.co/Wwn83ipcNM 3 minutes ago

narayansmate

Narayansmate Is Stuart Roberts an absolute moron? He says the app does not geolocate but then goes on to effectively say it does… https://t.co/4IMJZocmqc 7 minutes ago

bufallobill1981

Bufallobill1981 RT @smh: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has said the number of new COVID-19 cases had risen by 21 overnight, taking the state total to 29… 23 minutes ago

Plaid_Morrison

Plaid Scott Morrison Today in Australia, we are patiently waiting for the storm to pass. Hopefully soon. Stay optimistic! We need it now… https://t.co/1Z6ySoraVQ 23 minutes ago

QueenOfTheWilis

Королева of The Wilis 93 RT @MGliksmanMDPhD: #COVID19Australia's deaths rise to 70, WHO defends China's revised death toll https://t.co/iXXJmBdSJi via @smh Anyone e… 30 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has confirmed the number of new COVID-19 cases at the Newmarch House aged care… https://t.co/O0UF3PtOpn 31 minutes ago

Lulam70

Lou Nelson Ex-prisoners and homeless moved into upmarket Brisbane high-rise https://t.co/FxOdIejxPQ 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.