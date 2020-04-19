Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull's book Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir is being launched amid claims by its publisher a pirated copy was circulated within the Morrison government. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BarbVee RT @lynlinking: Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull's book Our lawyers have taken immediate action to make it clear we intend to take acti… 12 minutes ago lynlinking Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull's book Our lawyers have taken immediate action to make it clear we intend to t… https://t.co/hgxNyilaZ7 4 hours ago