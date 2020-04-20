Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull's book to be referred to the AFP Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir is being launched amid claims by its publisher a pirated copy was circulated within the Morrison government. 👓 View full article

