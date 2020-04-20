Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Virgin Australia reportedly set to file for administration

Virgin Australia reportedly set to file for administration

SBS Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Big four accounting firm Deloitte has reportedly been appointed as administrator for the struggling airline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Virgin Atlantic won't survive without government help - Branson

Virgin Atlantic won't survive without government help - Branson 01:13

 Virgin Atlantic won't survive unless it gets government aid, says founder Richard Branson. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.