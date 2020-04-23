Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > CMO outlines first steps towards easing Australia's social distancing measures

CMO outlines first steps towards easing Australia's social distancing measures

SBS Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says lifting international travel bans would be the final step in a plan to ease Australia's coronavirus restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hung_Mung

Hung Mung Brendan Murphy, a fumbling bumbling incompetent imbecile guiding Australias Coronavirus response. good luck.… https://t.co/dyzGVK33Fg 6 hours ago

steinberggraham

Graham Steinberg CMO outlines first steps towards easing Australia's social distancing measures https://t.co/kcvioM7TcK via @SBSNews… https://t.co/CLV3hAYZ2m 14 hours ago

Savannah0024

Savannah007 RT @SBSNews: Allowing small gatherings could be the first step on the road to easing coronavirus restrictions, but large gatherings are not… 17 hours ago

agronomy_sharon

Sharon Single (O’Keeffe) @SBSNews It’s Professor Brendan Murphy, or Prof Murphy - it ranks considerably higher than Doctor, a title which yo… https://t.co/yHl1BAluAT 19 hours ago

FrancisTaylorAU

Francis Taylor CMO outlines first steps towards easing Australia's social distancing measures https://t.co/PBb34aKi4q via @SBSNews 19 hours ago

MalurusSally

Sally Forsstrom CMO outlines first steps towards easing 🇦🇺Australia's social distancing measures #COVID19 https://t.co/9C10ntSusZ 19 hours ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester the lnp-ipa regime will allow a spike anyone [except them] is expendable... CMO outlines first steps towards easin… https://t.co/GNY0YT2aHc 20 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Allowing small gatherings could be the first step on the road to easing coronavirus restrictions, but large gatheri… https://t.co/KfhJjmcoPz 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.