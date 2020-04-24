Global  

Anzac Day in 2020 like the 1919 commemorations during the Spanish flu pandemic

SBS Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Anzac Day in 2020 is reminiscent of 1919, when Spanish flu was ravaging the world and marches and parades were forbidden.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic

Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Losing Twin Brother To Spanish Flu Pandemic 02:23

 One of the people lost to the coronavirus on Long Island was a man whose twin brother died a century ago because of another pandemic; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Looking back at the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 [Video]

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:48Published
Berkeley Historian Shares Letters Written During 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic [Video]

Berkeley Historian Shares Letters Written During 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic

John Ramos reports on historic letters that shed light on how the Bay Area dealt with 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic (4-15-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published

How the great Spanish flu pandemic sheds light on sport's careful response to coronavirus

As with the coronavirus over a century later, the Spanish flu forced sports leagues and events to come to a halt, with the lives of sportsmen and sportswomen...
Independent Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Photos show how San Francisco emerged from a lockdown too soon during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, leading to an even deadlier second wave that rampaged through the city

Photos show how San Francisco emerged from a lockdown too soon during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, leading to an even deadlier second wave that rampaged through the city· San Francisco received national praise for its early, proactive response to the Spanish flu pandemic in the fall of 1918. · But when the number of cases...
Business Insider


DavidWDoughty

David Doughty RT @Network10Comms: As we honour those who have served and are currently serving Australia, Studio 10 Presents: ANZAC DAY 2020 will check i… 2 hours ago

arv_katerina

Katerina Arvanitaki RT @TulipPenney: #AnzacDay in 2020 is similar to 1919 #commemorations during the #SpanishFlu #pandemic https://t.co/FGnoCSmPFS @SBSNews 2 hours ago

cieloyla

CL Moller RT @dailytelegraph: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians ‘lest we forget those who were so young who have made us so free’ a… 2 hours ago

TulipPenney

Tulip Penney #AnzacDay in 2020 is similar to 1919 #commemorations during the #SpanishFlu #pandemic https://t.co/FGnoCSmPFS @SBSNews 2 hours ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians ‘lest we forget those who were so young who have made us so fre… https://t.co/VyO8KWbZhe 3 hours ago

Mitsein3

Mitsein Today is ANZAC Day... as usual commemorations could not be observed due to social distancing... like other Aussies,… https://t.co/NiN4Lc24G8 4 hours ago

psravenscroft1

Peter Ravenscroft #AnzacDay crowd, survivors of the next war, detested war and commemorations like this ANZAC thing. Here is som… https://t.co/Rs24lWZvXv 5 hours ago

_KelHaywood

Kelly Haywood RT @9NewsPerth: Tomorrow's Anzac Day commemorations will be like none we have ever seen before. We're being asked to commemorate together,… 16 hours ago

