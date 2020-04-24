Anzac Day in 2020 like the 1919 commemorations during the Spanish flu pandemic

David Doughty RT @Network10Comms: As we honour those who have served and are currently serving Australia, Studio 10 Presents: ANZAC DAY 2020 will check i… 2 hours ago

CL Moller RT @dailytelegraph: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians ‘lest we forget those who were so young who have made us so free’ a… 2 hours ago

Tulip Penney #AnzacDay in 2020 is similar to 1919 #commemorations during the #SpanishFlu #pandemic https://t.co/FGnoCSmPFS @SBSNews 2 hours ago

The Daily Telegraph Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians ‘lest we forget those who were so young who have made us so fre… https://t.co/VyO8KWbZhe 3 hours ago

Mitsein Today is ANZAC Day... as usual commemorations could not be observed due to social distancing... like other Aussies,… https://t.co/NiN4Lc24G8 4 hours ago

Peter Ravenscroft #AnzacDay crowd, survivors of the next war, detested war and commemorations like this ANZAC thing. Here is som… https://t.co/Rs24lWZvXv 5 hours ago