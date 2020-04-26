Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial new contact tracing app?

What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial new contact tracing app?

SBS Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The new COVIDSafe app aims to improve the tracing of COVID-19 cases and the people they come in contact with.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut 01:56

 Kimberly Davis reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MorpheusBeing

💧Morpheus RT @SBSNews: What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial new contact tracing app? https://t.co/rK3xclnF5l 8 minutes ago

MorpheusBeing

💧Morpheus RT @RichForrest2: My Health Record Robodebt Would you trust the GHunt with your data? What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial new co… 8 minutes ago

SuttersFC

💧Ian Sutcliffe @DeanRosario Apparently you don’t need the phone unlocked: “There was some initial confusion about whether you also… https://t.co/0HwLvdxBQ3 16 minutes ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester My Health Record Robodebt Would you trust the GHunt with your data? What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial… https://t.co/sAitj9JjcN 17 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial new contact tracing app? https://t.co/rK3xclnF5l 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.