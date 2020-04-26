Lady jill Truck driver charged over deaths of four police officers in Melbourne crash https://t.co/DXx8GJrUUi via @ABCNews 50 seconds ago

Scot Boreham RT @10NewsFirst: A 47-year-old truck driver is out of hospital and has been charged over a Melbourne freeway crash that killed four police… 57 seconds ago

TARR-Boy RT @australian: Detectives have charged the truck driver allegedly involved in the Melbourne police tragedy with four counts of culpable dr… 4 minutes ago

jimmy1900 RT @10NewsFirstMelb: A 47-year-old truck driver is out of hospital and has been charged over a Melbourne freeway crash that killed four pol… 7 minutes ago

The Australian Detectives have charged the truck driver allegedly involved in the Melbourne police tragedy with four counts of cul… https://t.co/RUNz9fjjSD 8 minutes ago

Lady jill Truck driver charged over Melbourne crash that left four police officers dead https://t.co/MYgAYKtE9D via @SBSNews 8 minutes ago

💧Say No To Murdoch’s IPA 🔥🤬🔥 Truck driver charged with culpable driving over Melbourne crash that killed four police officers https://t.co/GCxxgtRCZK 9 minutes ago