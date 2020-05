Chepi RT @SBSNews: Labor has called for an overhaul of the migration system to give Australians a "first go at jobs" following the coronavirus pa… 1 minute ago

petros pierrakos RT @timsout: Australia’s migration program should have a nation-building character. Most of us would agree. But Labor here is adopting Trum… 3 minutes ago

Elaine schofield RT @smh: Exclusive: Labor has called for Australia's immigration program to be overhauled and curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus pand… 3 minutes ago

DJS RT @Peter90666913: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂The queen of refugee rights has changed her tune hasn’t she? Or is she saying what she thinks will make her popul… 3 minutes ago

Juan Manuel Molina Lamothe Coronavirus Australia: Labor calls for migration overhaul after COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/Mc0VzUcNAY 8 minutes ago