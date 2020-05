Recent related videos from verified sources Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day



GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago Victoria's Secret model details scary coronavirus battle



Victoria’s Secret model Alexina Grahama has implored her fellow Brits to take coronavirus restrictions "seriously" and "stay home" after detailing her scary struggle with COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on April 2, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this