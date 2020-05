💧🐝❄️🐠Steve Moskal RT @smh: Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to stick to existing lockdown rules over the weekend, stressing that NSW will not rush… 13 minutes ago

BIA Team NSW will not race to lift restrictions as national cabinet releases plan https://t.co/5E9HzBqzcb via @smh 27 minutes ago

Brian Trick NSW will not race to lift restrictions as national cabinet releases plan https://t.co/6sqfJTs2Bd via @smh 1 hour ago

Tania RT @max_power50: NSW will not race to lift restrictions as national cabinet releases plan https://t.co/TR6rsQ5MtI via @smh 2 hours ago

Max Power NSW will not race to lift restrictions as national cabinet releases plan https://t.co/TR6rsQ5MtI via @smh 2 hours ago