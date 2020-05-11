Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alan Jones announces retirement from 2GB Radio

SBS Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Alan Jones has announced his retirement from radio broadcasting after a 35-year career during which he dominated Sydney's airwaves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Talkback host Alan Jones to step down from 2GB

Conservative talkback host Alan Jones has announced his retirement after a long and controversial career dominating Sydney breakfast radio.
Sydney Morning Herald

Alan Jones resigns from 2GB

Conservative shock jock Alan Jones has announced his retirement after a long and controversial career dominating Sydney breakfast radio.
The Age


Tweets about this

fairgolabor

crime minister scomo RT @Peter_Fitz: #Breaking Alan Jones announces his retirement from radio at the end of the month. Good. 33 seconds ago

initialscsw

Father Jack RT @JimRHoughton: I wish him no personal harm, but this poisonous pustule has caused so much of it for others in his time. Off to obscurity… 4 minutes ago

favfavalore

gerard collis RT @infinite8horizo: If true, congratulations to @MadFckingWitch @slpng_giants_oz and the others too numerous to tag. As we understand, tho… 5 minutes ago

thekruggs

The Kruggs RT @RossCameron4: Final ratings period: 1. @AlanJones 17.9% share (with ads) 2. ABC 11.9% (without ads). Rare level of dominance. https:/… 7 minutes ago

matthewhayden

Matt Hayden RT @JJA2819: On the day that Alan Jones announces his retirement from radio, Media Watch decide to attack him. This is yet another reason… 9 minutes ago

JJA2819

Joel Agius On the day that Alan Jones announces his retirement from radio, Media Watch decide to attack him. This is yet anot… https://t.co/zqyv0bWSrt 11 minutes ago

junglefruits

junglefruits RT @owgreally: As Sydney radio shock jock Alan Jones announces his retirement the politicians’ sycophantic character test will be which one… 12 minutes ago

politicaltragic

💧Political Tragic RT @Billablog: Alan Jones retires for health reasons. He's dying of shame. https://t.co/EiI5quwJRA 15 minutes ago