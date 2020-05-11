|
Alan Jones announces retirement from 2GB Radio
|
|
Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Alan Jones has announced his retirement from radio broadcasting after a 35-year career during which he dominated Sydney's airwaves.
|
|
