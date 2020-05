Machs Colombani,"It's Still Time " for LABOR 2022! Queensland Government announces bid for cash-strapped Virgin Australia https://t.co/hYH2zjRUjb via @SBSNews 29 minutes ago みつを RT @SBSNews: The Queensland government says a state-owned funds management group has been appointed to manage its bid for a stake in Virgin… 29 minutes ago SBS News The Queensland government says a state-owned funds management group has been appointed to manage its bid for a stak… https://t.co/gGvLlyCuTJ 32 minutes ago 10 News First #BREAKING Just days into his role as Queensland Treasurer, Cameron Dick has announced the state government is plann… https://t.co/gBeXz4sESb 2 hours ago