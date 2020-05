Scott Morrison says almost 600,000 have lost work as unemployment rate spikes Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Australia's unemployment rate jumped from 5.2 per cent in March to a seasonally-adjusted 6.2 per cent in April. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Unemployment Rate On The Rise



Millions remain out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and later this morning the unemployment rate is expected to reach its highest point since the Great Depression. CBS2's John Dias reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:40 Published 6 days ago How Filing For Unemployment May Affect Your Credit Score



The novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown tens of millions of Americans abruptly out of work. According to Business insider, filing for unemployment doesn't mean your credit score will automatically.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this