You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Home Care Nurse Speaks Of Emotional Toll Coronavirus Has Taken On Everyone



CBS2's Kiran Dhillon speaks to a nurse and patient about the stress they deal with on a daily basis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:42 Published 4 days ago New Jersey Nurse Describes Toll Of Coronavirus Pandemic



Critical care nurses arguably have one of the toughest jobs in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the patients don’t recover, and that takes its toll on those providing comfort... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:40 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'My heart is broken': COVID-19 kills Ontario's first nurse who worked at long-term care home Staff members of a long-term care home in London, Ont. gathered Wednesday morning to pay their respects for their colleague who passed away from COVID-19, the...

CTV News 2 days ago





Tweets about this