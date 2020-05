YHWH ELOHIM 'Masterchef' contestant charged with sexual assault of girl, 16 - The Age https://t.co/jR0ynWNl8O via @GoogleNews 🚫🧬🦍🐵🐒⛔ 3 minutes ago Kezza 🔰🐯 RT @stephharmon: Victoria Police confirmed Ben Ungermann, 36, was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a 16-year-old on March… 6 minutes ago Kezza 🔰🐯 RT @7NewsSydney: MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred at the ti… 7 minutes ago Dr YvonneCorcoranNantes Well done @masterchefau so much air time and so much obfuscation of the matter. Personal matter - on what planet w… https://t.co/VB0vOamu1y 34 minutes ago Matt Thompson 🇦🇺 RT @7NewsMelbourne: The reality show, Masterchef, is caught up in a***assault scandal tonight, with police confirming a short time ago th… 39 minutes ago 7NEWS Melbourne The reality show, Masterchef, is caught up in a***assault scandal tonight, with police confirming a short time ag… https://t.co/nL1YYJqV4V 43 minutes ago Chris Mansfield RT @theage: 'Masterchef' contestant charged with sexual assault of girl, 16 https://t.co/khfR9rwVJD 44 minutes ago 7NEWS Perth MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred at… https://t.co/3xbBilLH3R 46 minutes ago