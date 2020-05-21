Global  

Pauline Hanson threatens to challenge state coronavirus border closures in the High Court

SBS Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
NSW and Queensland are at loggerheads over coronavirus border closures, with Pauline Hanson threatening to resolve the spat in the High Court.
