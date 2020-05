Related news from verified sources Queensland Aboriginal cultural centre boss charged for allegedly exploiting Indigenous artists A former Aboriginal art centre manager has been charged with 35 dishonesty offences after he allegedly exploited artists in a remote Queensland community.

SBS 6 days ago



Aboriginal cultural centre boss charged for allegedly exploiting Indigenous artists A former Aboriginal art centre manager has been charged with 35 dishonesty offences after he allegedly exploited artists in a remote Queensland community.

SBS 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this