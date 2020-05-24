Global  

Low virus rate leaves Oxford vaccine trial with 'only 50% chance'

Brisbane Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Professor Adrian Hill said an upcoming Oxford vaccine trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatened to return "no result" due to low transmission of COVID-19 in the community.
