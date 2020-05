You Might Like

Tweets about this Little sparrow RT @SBSNews: The Victorian Premier has announced a slew of changes to the state's coronavirus restrictions but has warned against rushing i… 22 minutes ago (He/Them) Ghoul_Ranger 🍎 RT @CatPurry9: Some semblance of "normal" will return to Victoria from 1st June, as #Covid_19 restrictions are relaxed. However, everyone n… 1 hour ago εζ˜Žγ‚‰γ‚γ‚‹ε Victoria to allow gatherings of 20 people from next week, but working from home to stay https://t.co/8qPbBZXUd2 https://t.co/nTNhkWQhgo 1 hour ago Sally san Victoria to ease coronavirus restrictions to allow gatherings of up to 20 people in homes https://t.co/9svUHYEkaq 1 hour ago MH RT @patrickdurkin: Victoria will allow gatherings in homes of up to 20 people; skate parks and playgrounds will reopen from Tuesday; overni… 1 hour ago Catherine Perry Some semblance of "normal" will return to Victoria from 1st June, as #Covid_19 restrictions are relaxed. However, e… https://t.co/s28Umm0DN9 2 hours ago MSN Australia Victoria to allow gatherings of up to 20 people in homes https://t.co/9dO8zwyP6R 2 hours ago Clinton Smith Victoria to ease coronavirus restrictions to allow gatherings of up to 20 people in homes - ABC News https://t.co/k3QYp3fPSW 2 hours ago