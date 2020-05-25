Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
• Australia •
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
Australia News
>
AFL releases fixture for first four rounds of restarted season
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
AFL releases fixture for first four rounds of restarted season
Monday, 25 May 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
The AFL has announced the next four weeks of its shortened 2020 fixture, which will involve 36 games between rounds two and five.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Shinzo Abe
Hong Kong
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
Germany
Tokyo
London
Beijing
Memorial Day
White House
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Jacinda Ardern
Yovanna
Donald Trump
Tom Brady
Prime Minister
WORTH WATCHING
Japan seeks to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes $930 bln stimulus
Protesters in Hong Kong rally against proposed controversial security law
Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham