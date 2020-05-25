Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi lead lockdown story time

Camilla stars in retelling of James and the Giant PeachThe Duchess of Cornwall has taken on her first ever acting role since becoming a member of the royal family, joining Josh Gad and Taika Waititi in retelling Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach.
