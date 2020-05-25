Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi lead lockdown story time



Related videos from verified sources Camilla stars in retelling of James and the Giant Peach



The Duchess of Cornwall has taken on her first ever acting role since becoming a member of the royal family, joining Josh Gad and Taika Waititi in retelling Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more



Millions of parents around the world have been exhausting all forms of entertainment for their children during the past few months, but a host of celebrities including Meryl Streep, Benedict.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this