Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi lead lockdown story time

SBS Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Oscar-winning Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi led a group of celebrities in a video-conference reading of Roald Dahl's classic 'James and the Giant Peach'.
News video: Camilla and Taika Waititi hold lockdown storytime for kids

Camilla and Taika Waititi hold lockdown storytime for kids 00:49

 The Duchess of Cornwall has joined Taika Waititi for the latest instalment of his charity reading of Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach."

Camilla stars in retelling of James and the Giant Peach [Video]

Camilla stars in retelling of James and the Giant Peach

The Duchess of Cornwall has taken on her first ever acting role since becoming a member of the royal family, joining Josh Gad and Taika Waititi in retelling Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach.

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more [Video]

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more

Millions of parents around the world have been exhausting all forms of entertainment for their children during the past few months, but a host of celebrities including Meryl Streep, Benedict..

