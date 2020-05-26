Sonja Terpstra 🐓 RT @SBSNews: #BREAKING: Alleged paedophile and former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer has been declared mentally fit by an Israeli… 1 minute ago

Adam Taylor ⓥ RT @abcnews: Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer mentally fit to be extradited to Australia, Israeli court rules https://t.co/yvXIss8PtO 2 minutes ago

Ursula McBride Victims of alleged paedophile Malka Leifer may finally see justice as she is declared mentally fit to be extradited… https://t.co/NRhzk5QuaS 2 minutes ago

Everybody Wang Chung Tonight Let's see if she actually goes to trial. Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer mentally fit to be extradited to Australi… https://t.co/IhAEwPchpl 3 minutes ago

Janz 🐈🌹🌺🌷🐝 RT @Jonatho43827873: Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer mentally fit to be extradited to Australia, Israeli court rules https://t.co/rjDgXxqw6C 3 minutes ago

Stuart Connolly (Union Thug) RT @AussiemacJ: Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer declared mentally fit to be extradited to Australia to face charges https://t.co/lW8iHzMCqK 6 minutes ago

girlfromoz - born free RT @Sandra_Sully: Alleged paedophile Malka Leifer mentally fit to be extradited to Australia, Israeli court rules https://t.co/Fc8YU6HQos 10 minutes ago