MarrbzDaddy😍 today, I learnt that it has been 20 years since the Walk for Reconciliation #nationalreconciliationweek #inthistogether 4 hours ago CHASS RT @LeaBeness: It's 20 years this week since the Reconciliation Walk across Sydney's Harbour Bridge. Let's keep up the commitment. https://… 1 day ago Queen NomNomDePlume RT @broomstick33: @MaralynParker @InsidersABC Ken Wyatt is just the most recent of an long line of ministers who have done nothing about ab… 2 days ago