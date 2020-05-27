Global  

Boris Johnson urges UK to 'move on' from Dominic Cummings scandal

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Johnson told MPs he "totally understands the public indignation" over the scandal but insisted his top aide would not be sacked.
News video: Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings 01:25

 Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of measures at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, but the political storm over his chief adviser’s trip looks...

"Move on" - British PM Johnson tries to draw line under adviser row [Video]

"Move on" - British PM Johnson tries to draw line under adviser row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to move on from what he described as a "very, very frustrating episode" when his closest adviser provoked outrage and scorn for traveling during the..

Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row [Video]

Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us..

Bishops turn on Boris Johnson for defending Dominic Cummings

Bishops turn on Boris Johnson for defending Dominic CummingsChurch of England bishops have expressed unusually strong criticism of Boris Johnson over his defence of actions taken by his chief aide, Dominic Cummings. More...
Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson's defence of Dominic Cummings 'insult to sacrifices of British people'

Keir Starmer has said that Boris Johnson has 'failed' by defending Dominic Cummings over a 260-mile trip during lockdown.
