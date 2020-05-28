Global  

Armed man shot dead by police after standoff on Melbourne freeway

SBS Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
An armed man has been shot dead by police following a stand-off on a busy Melbourne freeway.
 North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and North 5th street. Police arrived on the scene around 11 last night and found a man in his 40s shot dead.

