You Might Like

Tweets about this Bugsnoffer RT @SBSNews: All so-called robodebts will be repaid to Australians from July, the federal government has announced. https://t.co/SurExd6baQ 59 minutes ago John Robertson RT @7NewsAustralia: All so-called robodebts will be repaid to Australians from July, the federal government has announced. #auspol #7NEWS h… 3 hours ago Save Gloucester All robo-debts to be repaid by Government says Minister @StuartRobertMP no apology by #StufromHelpDesk. #auspol… https://t.co/nzCZoZZAlp 4 hours ago Jacinta Moore All robodebts to be repaid. A great outcome that sadly won’t bring back the 2030 people that killed themselves afte… https://t.co/jGNYsRnZ2p 4 hours ago